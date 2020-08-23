I don’t think anyone with an ounce of common sense would deny that the world is in deep trouble. Why? It is interesting to note that in the book of Ecclesiastes 1:9 we read, “that which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” Then in Isaiah 30:1-2 the prophet Isaiah warns of putting confidence in Egypt (Egypt is symbolic of the world in sin) He says, “woe to the rebellious children, says the Lord who take counsel, but not of My Spirit, that they may add sin to sin; who walk to go down to Egypt and have not asked My advice….so in verses 8 through 11 speaking to a rebellious people, He says “now go write it before them on a tablet and note it on a scroll that it may be for time to come forever and ever: that this is a rebellious people, lying children, children who will not hear the law of the Lord who say to the seers “do not see” and to the prophets “do not prophecy to us right things; speak to us smooth things, prophecy debits. Get out of the way turn to the side from the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease before us.” It is mind boggling there is and were those who thumb their nose at God and say literally “leave us alone. We will do as we please.” And they do! But as it says in I Peter 4:5, “but one day they will have to give an account to the One who is destined to judge the living and dead.” Let me switch gears here. For salvation is a gift from God given to us through the shed blood of His precious Son Jesus Christ. In Ephesians 2:8 we read, “for it was only through this wonderful grace that we believe in Him.
Nothing we did could ever earn this salvation for it was the gracious gift from God that brought us to Christ. In another place we are told to pray passionately or pray without ceasing. To sum it up, there are those who are deceived, hardened hearts, hate filled, selfish and on and on I could go but pray for all men everywhere. Did you know that verse is in the Bible? If you know Jesus as your Savior, you’ll never experience the wrath of God because of the sacrifice of Jesus. As for me? I want to know the truth, the way and the life. Jesus! For it is inevitable. We reap what we sow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.