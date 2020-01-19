Let me begin by asking a question. “When did the devil get legs? Now, don’t go all wacky on me, hear me out.” In Genesis 5:2 KJV, “Male and female created He them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created.” Also in these verses that follow : Genesis 1:27, Matthew 19:4, I Corinthians 11:3-12, I Timothy 2:13, it says the same. Lets go back to Genesis 1:27, “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them.” In the 3rd chapter of Genesis, we read beginning in verse 1, “Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made… A serpent is a snake. Satan has no power to transform himself into a snake. Satan is a fallen angel. The serpent was a TOOL of satan. He said to the woman, “Hath God said, ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? And so the rest of the account tells us she, the woman, fell for the lie of the decider and the result was disobedience or transgression of God’s Word. So when God said “what have you done, she said the serpent beguiled or decided me. She fell for the temptation!” Chapter 3:13.
Now, fast forward to the New Testament. Remember my opening question? In Ephesians 4:27,is a really short but thought provoking verse. “Neither give place to the devil.” How does one do that? The previous verse give us a hint. V.1, “Walk worthy of the calling with which you were called”. (When you were saved by grace through faith and not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.) Read the Book of Ephesians, it is only six chapters but let me give some other examples. In John 8:44 Jesus said to the Pharisees, “you are of your father, the devil ad the desires of your father (the devil) you want to do. He (the devil) was a murderer from the beginning (remember Cain killed his brother Abel, the first child of mankind?) And the truth was not in him. When he (the devil) speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it! Then theres John 6:70 where Jesus was taking to the disciples and said “Did I not choose you, the twelve and one of you is a devil?” And what about this verse in I Peter 5:8? “Be sober (controlled) vigilant (watchful); because your adversary, the devil WALKS about like a roaring lion, seeking when he may devour.” The devil walks, how? In mankind, those who yield to his temptations, evil designs. What do you think? Don’t give him an opportunity to manipulate you!
