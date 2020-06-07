When I began to write, I wanted to put a question mark after my heading, “A Different View.” I often wonder how many people feel like they are the ‘Lone Ranger’, especially older people. How many are lonely, feeling like nobody wants to hear what they have to say, and some are rarely given the opportunity to express themselves, especially if it’s contrary to ‘popular opinion’ of today. It seems there are lots of opinions out there. It’s lie behinds......everyone has one! Oh Boy!
Well, anyway, here is my opinion, something I read recently, and I wonder how many would agree. I am well aware of the turmoil that’s sweeping not only our nations, but also the world. There is so much deceit, selfishness, hatred, wickedness, and just plain evil everywhere.
Want to know what I have read recently? “Those of us who are parents and grandparents should carefully consider the spiritual leadership we are providing our children and grandchildren (Deuteronomy 4:9-10) to make sure we are leading our families to be on a mission. God’s mission, which is his purposeful work to bring truth to all peoples ad raise up disciples form all nations.” (End quote) Now, we should ask ourselves, “How will I advance God’s eternal purposes in this fallen world? Definitely not with fear, complacency, or excuses. It is a sobering thought, don’t you think?
My closing thoughts are that in Proverbs, it says, “Wisdom crieth out from the streets.” Proverbs 14:15 (Passion Translation) also says, “A gullible person will believe anything, but a sensible person will confirm the facts.” But the translation in the Amplified Bible, verse 15 says, “The simpleton believes every word he hears, but the prudent man looks AND considers well where he is going.” Enough said?
