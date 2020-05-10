Did you ever wonder why some things are such as they are? Why do some people suffer so from cancer or any disease that causes them to be terminal? Do you ever ask why? Why is there so much hatred, so much evil? Did you know there is a verse of scripture that tells us why? I John 5:19 says… “the whole world is under the power of the evil one.” I really don’t know how to answer any of the questions but I have found a positive answer in I John 5:18-21 in the Amplified Bible. “We know absolutely that anyone born of God does not deliberately and knowingly practice committing sin, but the One Who was begotten of God carefully watches over and protects him, Christ’s divine presence within him preserves against evil, and the wicked one does not lay hold (get a grip) on him or touch (him). We know positively that we are of God, and the whole world around us is under the power of the evil one.
And we have seen and know positively that the Son of God has actually come to this world and has given us understanding and insight progressively to perceive, recognize and come to know better and more clearly, Him Who is true; and we are in Him Who is true-and in His Son Jesus Christ the Messiah. This Man is the true God and Life Eternal. Little children, keep yourselves from idols (false gods)- from anything and everything that would occupy the place in your heart due to God, from any substitute for Him that would take first place in your life. Amen (so let it be).”
Let me add one last quote from the Passion Translation, II John 1:2-3. “Because the living truth that has a permanent home in us and will be with us forever. God our Father and Jesus Christ, His Son, will release to us overflowing grace, mercy and peace filled with true love, (or in truth and love).
