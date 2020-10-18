I’ve been reading in the book of Proverbs in the Passion Translation lately and this may not be my usual way of writing. But I thought it may be interesting since it is selected verses.
One in particular really struck me as “wow”. It is the following verse. Proverbs 5:21, For God sees everything you do and His eyes are wide open as He observes every single habit you have. Now isn’t that an interesting verse? “Everything you do!” How about this next one. Proverbs 1:7, We cross the threshold of true knowledge when we live in obedient devotion to God. Stubborn know it alls (or foolish ones) will never stop to do this, for they scorn true wisdom and knowledge. (A fool is described in Prov. As one who hates true wisdom and correction, with no desire to acquire revelation knowledge.)
Heres another, Prov. 11:276, Those who wish evil for others will find it coming back on them. And on I will go.. Prov. 12:15, A fool is in love with his own opinion but wisdom means being teachable. Verse 19, Truthful words will stand the test of time, but one day every lie will be seen for what it is. Chapter 14, v.15, A gullible person will believe anything but a sensible person will confirm the facts. (Oh, how I would like to elaborate on that!)
Maybe I should close with these verses. Prov. 21:1-4, It is as easy for God to steer a king’s heart for His purposes as it is for Him to direct the course of a stream. You may think you are right all the time but God thoroughly examines our motives. It pleases God more when we demonstrate godliness and justice than when we merely offer Him a sacrifice. Arrogance, superiority and pride are the fruits of wickedness and the true definition of sin. One last sobering verse. Prov. 11:4 When Judgement Day comes, all the wealth of the world won’t help you one bit. So you better be rich in righteousness, for that is the only thing that can save you in death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.