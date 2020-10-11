A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree - Columnist
I wonder sometimes if I have been living in the Twilight Zone or La La Land. Have I or how could I have been so oblivious to the evil in some people’s hearts.
I have known for a long time the verse of scripture in the book of Jeremiah, chapter 17 verse 9-10. “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked; v.10, I, the Lord, search the heart. I test the mind (or most secret parts) even to give e dry man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doings.”
The fruit of his doings? I went into a local store the other day and in the clothing aisle, there were several pieces of clothing in the floor and lots of empty hangers. The young lady who worked there was picking up things. We talked a few minutes, me expressing my disgust at people who are so careless. She then held up two hand fulls of hangers and said they once held clothing that someone had stolen. She then found and held up a men’s shoe that was filthy. They had obviously put on the new shoes and left their filthy, old ones and walked out of the store without paying. She said those who steal will stuff things in their purses or under their clothes.
Now, I know some people steal, but this was not and is not a one time thing. I am appalled at the brazen act that is repeated often. Now, don’t forget God had no pity for the angels when they sinned…nor did He spare the former (original) world in the days of Noah when He sent a flood to destroy a depraved world (but spared Noah a preacher of righteousness and seven members of his family) and don’t forget that He reduced the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to ruin and destruction. Yet, He rescued righteous Lot.
(So) if the Lord Yaweh rescued Lot, He knows how to continually rescue the godly from their trials and to reserve the ungodly for punishment on the day of judgement. And this especially applies to those who live their lives despising authorities and who abandon themselves to changing the depraved lusts of their flesh. (Theres a dozen that awaits the ungodly- those who do not believe in Jesus Christ, the Savior, 2 Peter 2:4-9, Passion Trans.)
I am deeply concerned with all the hatred, lies, hypocrisy, etc that I see in the world today. When did it become so obvious? What year? Yes, it has always been, but when did it become so blatant? Oh that this would be the prayer of every believer, “open the eyes of the blinded”, and this would be the cry of every believer, “that the Holy Spirt of God, working mightily within our souls, shall bring a change in us, until every word, will, attitude, desire, emotion, action and reaction shall flow from HIS HEART to all abut us.” Lord let it be!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.