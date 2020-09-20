In Matthew 24 the disciples came to Jesus and asked Him, “when will all these things happen”, signs or signals of the completion of this age, things Jesus had previously spoken. I wonder if the general consensus was, “what is He talking about?” You know that during the time of the prophet Isaiah God told him to write on a scroll, “that this is a rebellious people, lying children, children who will not hear the law of the Lord; who say to the seers, “do not see”, and to the prophets, “do not prophesy to us right things; speak to us smooth things, prophesy deceits. Get out of the way, turn aside from the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease before us.” Isaiah 30:10-11.
Wow! Tell God to get out of the way? And I wonder what the people in Noah’s day were thinking when he preached to them 140 years that the world was going to end with a flood, since there had never been any rain. Anyway, we have a similar world situation in our world today, don’t we? We have had the gospel preached for over 2000 years and apparently some reject it and want no part of it or if they do, they want a compromised word. But what did Jesus say? Mt. 24:4-13, the Passion Trans. Verse 4, At that time deception will run rampant. So beware that you are not fooled! For many will appear on the scene claiming My authority saying about themselves, “I am God’s Anointed” and they will lead many astray. You will hear of wars nearby and revolutions on every side with more rumors of wars to come. Don’t panic or give into your fears, for the breaking apart of the world’s systems is destined to happen. But it won’t yet be the end; it will be the unfolding. Nations will go to war against each other and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be terrible earthquakes- seismic events of epic proportion, horrible epidemics and famines in place after place. This is how the first contractions and birth pangs of the new age will begin. You can expect to be persecuted, even killed; for you will be hated by all nations because of your love for Me. Then many will stop following Me and fall away, and they will betray one another and hate one another, many lying prophets will arise, deceiving multitudes and leading them away from the path of truth. There will be such an increase of sin and lawlessness that those whose hearts once burned with passion for God and others will grow cold. But keep your hope to the end and you will experience life and deliverance. And as it says in the NKJV Matthew Verse 14, “and this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations and then the end will come.”
Are you prepared? Have you trusted in Jesus?
