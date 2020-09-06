Aren’t you tired of the hypocrisy, the out and out lies, the double standard, the evil of some people, those who have took upon a “god-like” authority? Oh my, I could go on and on but I will say I am SICK of it! But guess what! There is a God who sees all and knows all. Daniel 2:20-21 tells us “blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and might are His and He changes the times and seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those with understanding.
He reveals deep and secret things; He knows what is in the darkness and light dwells with Him.” Now for those wrecking such turmoil, they should know the following. “For we have the living Word of God which is full of energy, and it pierces more sharply than a two edged sword. It will even penetrate to the very core of our being where soul and spirit, bone and marrow meet! It interprets and reveals the true thoughts and secret motives of our hearts. There is not one person who can hide their thoughts from God, for nothing that we do remains secret and nothing created is concealed but everything is exposed and defenseless before His eyes, to whom we must render an account.” (Hebrews 4:12-13, Passion Translation)
Nothing, no thing, even our thoughts can be hidden from God! All the bitter words and thoughts, evil things that are allowed in the name of freedom. Oh well, heres a positive note. Psalm 46 “God, you’re such a safe and powerful place to find refuge! You’re a proven help in time of trouble- MORE THAN ENOUGH and always whenever I need You. So we will never fear even if every structure off support were to crumble away. We will not fear even when the earth quakes and shakes, moving mountains and casting them into the sea. For the raging roar of stormy winds and crashing waves cannot erode our faith in you. So be it Lord!
