Let me preface my scripture taken from the book of Isaiah, a prophet of the Old Testament, with some verses taken from the New Testament. The Passion Translation. “You must understand this at the outset: interpretation of scriptural prophecy requires the Holy Spirit, for it does not originate from someone’s own imagination. No true prophecy comes from human initiative but is inspired by the moving of the Holy Spirit upon those who spoke the message that came from God.” Peter 1:20-21. And the next is also from the Passion Trans. II Timothy 3:16. “Every Scripture has been written by the Holy Spirit, the breath of God.
It will empower you by it’s instruction and correction, giving you the strength to take the right direction and lead you deeper into the path of Godliness.” (Notice he says EVERY Scripture, O.T. and New Testament) Now let me quote you a prophecy from the book of Isaiah Chapter 59:1-8 NKJV. “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened that it cannot save; nor His ear heavy that it cannot hear. But your iniquities have separated you from your God; and your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear for our hands are defiled with blood (bloodshed) and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue muttered perversity. No one calls for justice, nor does any plead for truth.
They trust in empty words and speak lies, they conceive evil (trouble) and bring forth iniquity…..Verse 6 their works are works of iniquity and the act of violence is in their hands. Their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed innocent blood; their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity, wasting and destruction are in their paths. The way of peace, they have not known and there is no justice in their ways; they have made themselves crooked paths; whoever takes that way shall not know peace.” Sound familiar? Makes me wonder how you, dear reader interpret this prophecy. But let me end with scripture that encourages us.
A much needed truth and word to inspire faith in us. We all know the world is in a mess right now and we need to remind ourselves of this truth! Romans 4:25, Jesus was handed over to be crucified for the forgiveness of our sins and was raised back to life to prove that He had made us right with God. Verse 8 But Christ proved God’s passionate love for us by dying in our place when we were lost and ungodly.” Romans Chapter 3:4, “God will always be proven faithful and true to His word, while people are proven to be liars. Chapter 1:9, “the truth of God is known instinctively, for God has embedded this knowledge inside every heart”. What do you think?
