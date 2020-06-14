I have such a sense of urgency to say to people, "read, study, memorize scriptures, READ YOUR BIBLE!"
In II Timothy 2:15, KJV, it says, "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth."
The Passion Translation has an interesting translation of II Timothy 2:24, it says "For a true servant of our Lord Jesus will not be argumentative, but gentle toward all and skilled in helping others see the truth, having great patent toward the immature."
Did you know that Jesus is the fulfillment of the Law, the Prophets, and the Psalm? In Luke 24:44 says so. Did you know that Psalms was not only written by David, the King of Israel, but some were written by Solomon, Moses, the Asaphite Singers, and Korahite Priests?
Have you ever read the 22nd Psalm? It is a picture of the suffering, praise, and pasterity of the Messiah. (Posterity means the descendents of or succeeding generations. Think about that truth. Are you one of His?)
In Psalm 119:89-96, truth is a shining light, it speaks of faith in the Word of God. It is as follows from the Passion Translation. It says, " Standing firm in the heavens and fastened to eternity is the word of God. Your faithfulness flows from one generation to the next; all that you created sits firmly in place to testify of you. By your decree, everything stands at attention, for all that you have made serves you. Because your words are my deepest delight, I did not give up when all else was lost. I can never forget the profound revelations you have taught me, for they have kept me alive more than once. Lord, I am all yours, and you are my Savior; I have sought to live my life pleasing to you. Even though evil men wait in ambush to kill me, I will set my heart before you to understand more of your ways. I have learned that there is nothing perfect in this imperfect world except your words, for they bring such fantastic freedom in my life."
