It is with somewhat a bit of hesitancy that I write this morning. Why? You may ask, my mood is not what I want to be in! So I must be exceedingly careful what I am led to write by the Holy Spirit’s direction. In the Living Bible, third chapter of Proverbs are the following verses 3-6; “Never forget to be truthful and kind. Hold these virtues (particular moral excellence) tightly.
Write them deep within your heart. If you want favor with both God and man, and a reputation for good judgement and common sense, then trust the Lord completely; don’t ever trust yourself. In everything you do put God first and He will direct you and crown your efforts with success.” In thinking of these verses, “trust the Lord completely”.
I am reminded of I Peter 5:5-11, V.6, “If you will humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, in His good time He will lift you up. Let Him have all your worries and cares for He is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you.
Be careful- watch out for attacks from satan your great enemy. He prowls around like a hungry roaring lion looking for some victim to tear apart. Stand firm when he attacks. Trust the Lord and remember that other christians around the world are going through suffering too. After you’ve suffered a little while, God who is full of kindness through Christ will give you His eternal glory.
He will personally come and pick you up and make you stronger than ever. To Him be all power over all things, forever and ever. Amen.” I believe every one of these encouraging words!
