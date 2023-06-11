Have you ever read a verse of scripture and asked yourself, “Exactly what does that mean?” I have. Recently, I was thinking of II Timothy 3:5, which says in the KJV, “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” “A form of godliness? Denying the Power?” Of course, the preceding verses are pretty descriptive; and verse 6 says in The Message Bible, “These are the kind of people who smooth talk themselves into the home of unstable and needy women and take advantage of them; women who, depressed by their sinfulness, take up with every new religious fad that calls itself ‘truth’.
They get exploited every time and never really learn.” It is interesting to note that a reference is given to Matthew 23:14 where Jesus said to the Scribes and Pharisees, “Woe to you, for you devour widows houses…” and in Titus, it says they subvert whole households, tracking things which they ought not , “for the sake of dishonest gain.” And I Timothy 6:5, “useless wranglings of men of corrupt minds and destitute of the truth, who suppose that godliness is a means of gain.”
In The Message Bible it reads this way, “If you have leaders there who teach otherwise” [Let me digress here for a bit. Teach what? This is truth, Jesus Christ is the risen Son of God who gave Himself on Calvary’s Cross to save from Hell any who would accept Him and His sacrifice.
The gift of salvation is free to all who will accept it. His blood was shed for the washing away of sin and saved to live a new life free from the past bondages of sin, saved to live a godly life, having the power to do so through the Holy Spirit, devoted to the power to do so through the Holy Spirit, devoted to God and His ways.] Now, let me continue with the apostle Paul’s’ words to Timothy…
“These leaders, who refuse the solid words of our Master Jesus and the godly instruction, tag them for what they are: ignorant windbags who infect the air with germs of envy, controversy, bad-mouthing, suspicious rumors. Eventually there’s an epidemic of backstabbing, and truth is a distant memory. They think religion is a way to make a fast buck.
But if it’s only money, these leaders are after, they’ll self-destruct in no time. Lust for money brings nothing but trouble. Going down that path, some lose their footing in the faith completely and live to regret it bitterly ever after.”
(All I can say is, I can add nothing to this!)
