Recently, I was reading Psalms 116 and found my thoughts going in some different directions. The verse that sent me on now what is a two week study is verse 15 that says, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” True, God does welcome home His saints, but why did David say this, what was his reasoning? Let me give a little background to why he said this.
In the 1st, 2 verses, he proclaims his love for the Lord then in verse 3 and 4, he reveals his distress, he could have backslid but if you read the book of Samuel you can understand his depression. King Saul mercilessly pursued David in order to kill him. Saul had been rejected as king because of his disobedience, he presumed to take the role of priest AND in direct rejection of his not taking any spoil and lied to the prophet Samuel, and there were other things he did wrong. Bu David kept running from Saul who relentlessly kept after him. The prophet Samuel had anointed David as king but Saul at this time, refused to abdicate the throne.
But now back to Psalms 116:15, specifically the word death. We probably never gave much thought to John 3:16 especially the part that says ‘who so ever beleiveth in Him (Christ Jesus) should not perish but have everlasting life meaning eternal life’. Perish meaning to die and everlasting life meaning eternal. This may rattle some’s cage. The last enemy that God promised would be overcome is death. Ps. 49:8-9 tells us “For a soul is far too precious. There is not enough of it in all the earth to buy eternal life for just one soul, to keep it out of hell.” (Living Bible) Remember John 3:16? The escape is in Christ Jesus. As a side note; Ezekiel 33:11 says “As I live, says the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that the wicked turn from his way and live. Turn back, turn from your evil ways for why will you die?” I Corinthians 15:25-26 “For Christ must be king and reign until He has put all His enemies under His feet (Ps. 110:1) The last enemy to be subdued and abolished is death!” And John 5:24 says “I assure you must solemnly, I tell you the person whose ears are open to My words who listens to My message and believes and trusts in and clings to and relies on Him Who sent Me has, passes now, eternal life. And he does not come into judgement..but has already passed over out of death into life.”
Do you see it yet? Here is the clincher. I Corinthians 15:51-56. “But I am telling you this strange and wonderful secret; we shall all not die, but we shall all be given new bodies! It will all happen in a moment in the twinkling of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For there will be a trumpet blast from the sky and all the Christians who have died will suddenly become alive, with new bodies that will never die and then we who are still alive shall suddenly have new bodies too. For our earthly bodies, the one we have now that can die, must be transformed into heavenly bodies that cannot perish but live forever.”
When this happens, then at last this scripture will come true- “death is swallowed up in victory.” O death, where then is your sting? For sin- the sting that causes death- will all be gone and the law which reveals our sin will no longer be our judge. How we thank God for all this! It is He who makes us victorious through Jesus Christ our Lord! (Living Bible)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.