Lately I have been thinking about the compassion of the Lord God towards mankind, especially in Lamentations 3:22-23, Amplified Bible. It reads as follows; “it is because of the Lord’s mercy and loving kindness that we are not consumed, because His (tender) compassion fail not. They are new every morning; great and abundant is Your stability and faithfulness.” The word ‘mercy’ describes the Father’s unfailing love, loyal love, devotion, kindness, pity for a wayward people. God’s mercy is His compassion towards us even when we deserve punishment. His commitment to restore us even though we deserve to endure the consequences of our sin and His covenant of love expressed at our foolishness. In II Corinthians 1:3 the Apostle Paul says He is the ‘Father of mercies’ and in Ephesians 2:4-5 we read, “but God- so rich is He in His mercy! Because of and in order to satisfy the great and wonderful and intense love in which He loved us, even when we were dead (slain) by our own shortcomings and trespasses, He made us alive together in fellowship and in union with Christ; He gave us the very life of Christ Himself, the very life of Christ Himself, the same new life with which He quickened Him, for it is by grace (His favor and mercy which you did not deserve) that you are saved (delivered from judgement) and made partakers of Christ’s salvation.”
Let me finish with the following from the Passion Translation. “Now this is the goal; to live in harmony with one another and demonstrate affectionate love, sympathy and kindness towards other believers. Let humility describe who you are as you dearly love one another. Never retaliate when someone treats you wrong nor insult those who insult you but instead, respond by speaking a blessing over them- because a blessing is what God promised to give to you. For the Scripture tells us: whoever wants to embrace true life and find beauty in each day must stop speaking evil, hurtful words and never deceive in what they say. Always turn from what is wrong and cultivate what is good: eagerly pursue peace in every relationship, making it your prize. For the eyes of the Lord Yaweh rest upon the godly, and His heart responds to their prayers. But He turns His back on those who practice evil.” (Or He sets His face against evildoers. See Psalms 34:12-16) enough said?
