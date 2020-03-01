When in my studies of the scripture I come across something that stirs my soul, at that particular time, I want to share it with others. So you, dear reader are some the “others”. Let me begin with the King James Version. First, let me share a definition I like for the word grace. Grace- the empowering of God, in me, making me sufficient for all things. Now on to II Corinthians 12:7-10, “and lest I shall be exalted above measure the apostle Paul said, through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure. For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me. And He said unto me, my grace is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore I will rather glory in my infirmities that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecution, in distress for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then I am strong.” Notice he mentioned his trials, troubles and sufferings and not a physical disease. For he still had apostolic signs, wonders and mighty deeds while he had this “thorn” in the flesh even up to the last days (Acts 19:11, 28:1-7 I had always heard he had a problem with his eyes or those Jews who followed him wherever he went but no, it was an angel of satan, one of the spirit beings that fell with him.) Paul says in v.9 that when attacked, he looks for the grace promised by God. I get it and am strong in the power of God v.10 and v.9 the power of God rests upon him giving him shelter and rest. Now to the Passion Trans. v.7, “The extraordinary level of revelations I’ve received is no reason for anyone to exalt me. For this is why a thorn in my flesh was given to me, the Adversary’s messenger sent to harass me (the constant misunderstanding and persecution came to him because of his faith in Jesus.) keeping me from becoming arrogant. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to relieve me of this. But He answered me, “My grace is always more than enough for you and my power finds it’s full expression through your weakness.” So, I will celebrate my weakness for when I am weak I sense more deeply the mighty power of Christ living in me. So I am not defeated by my weakness but delighted! For when I feel my weakness and endure mistreatment- when I am surrounded by troubles on every side and face persecution because of my love for Christ- I am made yet stronger. For “my weakness becomes a portal to God’s power.” Are you being harassed by the adversary? It’s then an opportunity to trust, receive the grace of God to help you through. Right?
Latest News
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- NEW MARCH 2020 LC Senior Citizens Center Menu/Calendar
- Study shows HCTC’s total impact on the region is $88.8 million
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/20- 2/24/2020
- Capitalism Run Amok by Douglas Moore
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- Courthouse Comments by Lee Co. Judge Exec. Caudill
- The Babbling Belle - February 25, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Courthouse Comments by Lee Co. Judge Exec. Caudill
- The Babbling Belle - February 25, 2020
- Archery Team to Compete in Louisville by Jeff Perdue
- Biting Audit Released on Owsley County Clerk Oliver
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/13-2/17/2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/20- 2/24/2020
- GENERAL FUND AND ROAD FUND RECEIPTS FOR JANUARY 2020
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- LCHS Gymnasium Named In Honor Of Dunaway
- Court House Comments 2/19/20 by LC Judge Exec Caudill
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.