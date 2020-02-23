I was reading the book of Philemon in the Passion Translation the other night and was impressed at it’s history and it’s emphasis on love and forgiveness. It was written for one purpose- to bring reconciliation between two brothers in Christ! The history of the book tells us Philemon had been one of Paul’s co workers in ministry. They were dear and trusted friends. It is believed Philemon was wealthy and along with his wife Apphia and son Archippus led a dynamic house church in the city of Colossae (modern day Turkey). Apparently Philemon owned a slave that stole from him and ran away, his name was Onesimus. Only God could bring about the events that followed. Onesimus was caught and imprisoned next to Paul. Paul then led his fellow prisoner to the Lord. Paul then sent the slave back to Philemon with a letter as king Philemon to receive Onesimus as a fellow believer. Church tradition tells that Onesimus served Christ faithfully throughout his life and became Bishop of his church of Ephesus after Timothy’s death. He was then condemned to death for his preaching of salvation through Jesus Christ by stoning and after they killed him, his corpse was beheaded.
This is a powerful story of forgiving love. Paul wanted Philemon to respond to Onesimus in forgiveness and restoration in the same way Christ has responded to us for Galatians 3:28 tells us “we no longer see each other in our former state- Jew or non Jew, rich or poor, male or female- because we are all one through our union with Jesus Christ with no distinction between us. In V.16 Paul said “so welcome him no longer as a slave but more than that, as a dearly loved brother.” A beautiful story of love and forgiveness! But I couldn’t help but think of the evil hearted people more than one, who stoned Onesimus to death and then cut off his head! What kind of heart does it take to do such a thing? Yet it is happening today in some (many) countries of the world. Some people hate God and do awful things to our fellow believers. We are told to pray for one another. Those who hate God and Jesus have wicked hearts, they’re opposed to God’s goodness, yet in spite of their wickedness, “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” So those of you who read this, believe God, then “let every activity (or commitment) of your lives and every word that comes from your lips be drenched with the beauty of our Lord Jesus, the Anointed One. And bring your constant praise to God, the Father BECAUSE of what Christ has done for you!
