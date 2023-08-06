A Different View By Betty Crabtree

I think I mentioned in one of my previous articles that sometimes we casually read scripture without stopping to just think, “what does that word mean?” or “what is this really meaning?”
Just recently, I was asked to send a copy of one of my articles to someone, which I did and upon seeing that person, he angrily asked, “Why does God love me?”. I quietly answered, “but he does’’, and this leads me to the following: I John 3:1-3 KJV, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the son of God; therefore, the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not. Beloved, now are we the sone of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be; but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we will see him as he is.” As a future reference, we read in Ephesians 1:5, “Having predestined us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the pleasure of his will.” Note: who becomes a child of God is Left up to the individual’s choice.
Adoption gives full rights as if born into a family and it says in Romans 8:29 that “For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.”
Also, in Romans 8:38-39, it tells us that nothing can separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. And to sum it up, in Ephesians 3:15-19, it says to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.
So, as the beginning word was “behold” that means to realize, recognize, to understand. Wow! Do we? Note: Certain words: love, bestowed upon us, now, we know that firstborn, which passeth knowledge.
And to close this bit of writing, I close with 1John 4:7-8; “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
