How many of you agree that “these are troubling times”? Such intolerance, so quick to take offense at imagined wrongs. You know there is something that most, or some people don’t even believe. Let me quote something that may be an eye opener to some. It is from two different translations. The Passion and the Message Bible. It says the same thing in the King James Bible, the Amplified and others.
This is just written in everyday language. Ephesians 6:12, “Your hand to hand combat is not with human beings, but with the highest principalities and authorities operating in rebellion under the heavenly realms. For they are a powerful class of demon-gods and evil spirits that hold this dark world in bondage.” That was the Passion Translation. Following is from the Message Bible. “This is no afternoon athletic contest that we’ll walk away from and forget about in a couple of hours. This is for keeps, a life or death fight to the finish against the devil and all his angels.”
There is a warning in Galatians 5:15, NKJV that says, “But if you bite and devour one another, beware lest you be consumed by one another!” Yes, this was written to the church but it applies to our world situation as well. People, don’t believe everything you see on tv, Facebook or whatever. We are being manipulated by hate mongers. The scripture that says we “reap what we sow” is definitely true. Theres a consequence to every action, good or bad. I could say more but maybe I don’t need to. Think for yourself! Don’t swallow every lie told by those who appear to be authorities!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.