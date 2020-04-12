In Matthew 22:37 we read, “(Jesus said) Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all your heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” KJV. It is interesting to note that in James 2:8 it says, “if you really fulfill the royal law according to scripture, “you shall love thy neighbor as thyself.” And Romans 13:9-10 says, “for the commandments “you shall not commit adultery”, “you shall not murder”, “you shall not steal”, “you shall not bear false witness”, “you shall not covet”, and if there is any other commandment, are all summed up in this saying, namely, “you shall love thy neighbor as yourself.” I could other references but these will make my point. As to self distancing, closed churches etc., it’s not about fear or faith or the lack of faith, it is caring about your fellow man.
These scriptures plainly state, in simple terms, “don’t do anything that would bring harm to someone else”! I do not or would not want to risk spreading the COVID virus to anyone AND I hope you would feel the same about me. And should you accuse those of us who do choose to follow the rules, perhaps supposing us of having little or no faith, well……choosing to follow rules, hoping to not be exposed to the virus causes me to believe maybe it is self preservation or really caring for our neighbor.
Enough said!
