Several years ago I was drawn to the book of Phillipians as the result of the curious circumstances, drawn to to do a study, which I did. Curiously again I have been studying Phillipians again. Following are the ‘gleanings’ I have received. Taken from the Living Bible Paraphrased. Chapter 1:6, “God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping your grow in His grace until His task within is finally finished on that day when Jesus returns. V.9 My prayer for you is that you will overflow more and more with love for others, and at the same time keep on growing in spiritual knowledge and insight.. I want you to always see clearly the difference between right and wrong and to be inward clean, no-one being able to criticize you from now until the Lord returns.”
Chapter 2:3-5,”Don’t be selfish; don’t live to make a good impression on others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourself. Don’t just think about your own affairs but be interested in others too and in what they are doing. Your attitude should be the kind that was shown to us by Jesus Christ. V.10 at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow in heaven and on earth and under the earth and every tongue shall confess that Jesus is Lord, to the glory of the Father. V.126, you must be even more careful to do good things that result from being saved, obeying God with deep reverence, shrinking back from all that might displease Him. For God is at work within you, helping you want to obey Him and then helping you do what He wants. V.14, In everything you do, stay away from complaining and arguing..live clean, innocent lives as children of God in a dark world full of people who are crooked and stubborn. Shine out among them like beacons of light, holding out to them the Word of Life.” Chapter 4:4-9, “always be full of joy in the Lord. V.5 Let everyone see that you are unselfish and considerate in all you do. Remember that the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything instead, pray about everything.
Tell God your needs and don’t forget to thank Him for His answers. If you do, you will experience God’s pace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind understands. His peace will keep your thoughts and your heart quiet and at rest as you trust in Christ Jesus. V.8b, Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, dwell on the fine, good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad.” And remember V.13 “For I can do everything God asks me to with the help of Christ who gives me strength and power.”
