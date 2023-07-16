A Different View By Betty Crabtree

I think I have 8 or 9 translations or paraphrases of the Bible. I am probably going to go back and forth with the Amplified Bible, KJV and Living Bible paraphrased BUT, you check it out for yourself. I think maybe we read causally and don’t stop and ask “exactly what does that word mean?” For instance ‘foreordained’ or foreknowledge’. In the KJV Matthew 25:346 we read “come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world’.
And in Ephesians 1:4-5 we read ‘according as He hath chosen us in Him (Christ Jesus) before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love; having predestined us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to Himself according to the good pleasure of His will’. Any questions? Foreknowledge means known beforehand BUT this refers to God seeing ahead that He would have to send a savior to redeem men from the fall.
No one is predestined to be lost or saved without his or her personal choice and responsibility in the matter. God offers grace to all alike, all are invited to choose life and warned of eternal punishment. Now having said all that, let me try to sum up these thoughts by quoting from I Peter 1:3-6 Living Bible. All honor God, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. For it His boundless mercy that has given us the privilege of being born again, so that we are members of God’s own family.
Now we live in the hope of eternal life because Christ rose again from the dead. And God has reserved for His children the priceless gift of eternal life; it is kept in heaven for you, pure and undefiled. Beyond the reach of change and decay. And God, in His mighty power will make sure that you get there safely to receive it, because you are trusting Him.
It will be yours in that coming last day for all to see. So be truly glad! There is wonderful joy ahead. Even though the going is rough for a while. So as John says in I John 1:9 But if we confess our sins to Him, He can be depended upon to forgive and cleanse us from every wrong. And it is perfectly proper for God to do this for us because Christ died to wash away our sins. And chapter 3 I John verse 23-24; And this is what God says we must do; believe on the name of His Son Jesus Christ and love one another.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.