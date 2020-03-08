Let me begin with some word definitions just to refresh our memory. 1.) Trust. Meaning confidence; faith; to rely on; to expect with confidence. 2.) Opinion. Meaning one’s thoughts about a subject; not may express feeling in a matter rather than fact. 3.) Understanding. Meaning opinion; perception; intuition; intelligence; judgement; good sense. Now I would like to tell you an allegory or story as a fable in which a moral principle or abstract truth is presented by means of fictional characters, events, etc. “Once in a land of somewhere there was a pasture, some trees, a pond, a barn and a horse. This horse was a gorgeous animal about eighteen hands high, sleek, well-groomed, full of spirit, reddish brown in color with a long flowing tail and mane, long slim legs, for as he ran through the fields, his mane and tail seemed to fly in the air. He liked to roll in the grass and he would neigh loudly as if delighted to be doing his thing, that which came naturally for him, for he was a horse, a magnificent, majestic creature……but he had no head!
Remember this is an allegory. Now to it’s metaphor. A metaphor is a figure of speech in which one object is likened to another. In Proverbs 3:5-6, the Passion Translation, we read “Trust in the Lord completely, and don’t rely on your own opinions.” (Doing what comes naturally?) With all your heart rely on Him to guide you and He will lead you in every decision you make. (Or are you doing your own thing?) Become intimate with Him in whatever you do and He will lead you wherever you go. Don’t think for a moment that you know it all. (We should always be willing to listen to correction and instruction! Opinions? Going by your wants, feelings, perceptions? Remember the horse was down g what comes naturally, remember there were trees in that pasture and with no head, he could run into them and the pond…If we refuse to listen to correction and instruction we could get in some deep water.) V.7 “For wisdom comes when you adore Him with undivided devotion and avoid everything that is wrong.” So, what do you think?
