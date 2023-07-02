When sharing these scripture lessons, I like to compare different translations. And in doing so I get a better understanding of certain portions or even a better understanding of particular verses. For instance Ecclesiastes 3:11 in the KJV.
“He hath made every thing beautiful in His time; also He hath set the world in their hearts, so that man can find out the work that God taketh from he beginning to end.” So in my comparing translations I found that I better understand this verse in the Amplified Bible. It goes “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He also has planted eternity in men’s hearts and minds a divinely implanted sense of purpose working through the ages which nothing under the sun but God alone can satisfy, yet so that men cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.”
Don’t you think that makes the verse better understood? I particularly like where it says a divinely implanted sense of purpose working through the ages which nothing under the sun but God alone satisfy. And verse 14 in the Amplified Bible is an excellent follow up. “I know that whatever God does, it endures forever; nothing can be added to it nor taken away from it. And God does it so that men will reverently fear Him, revere and worship Him, knowing that He is.”
The reference to this verse is in the Book of James 1:17, from the Living Bible paraphrased, “But. Whatever is good and perfect comes to us from God, the Creator of all light and He shines forever without change or shadow. And it was a happy day for Him when He gave us our new lives, through the truth of His Word and we became, as it were, the first children in His new family.”
