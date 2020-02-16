I have some people who are so dear to me who are going through a terribly tough time. This road or path of life we travel has some pretty deep potholes, some so deep they bring us to a jarring halt. I’ve had a few of those. When my husband passed away I thought I had learned to put a block in my mind to shield me from the pain of loss but surprise, surprise after twelve years I came to the realization that it was God who did the work in me. It was and is His faithfulness, for in reading I Corinthians 20:13, which I memorized many years ago, I read it in the Passion Translation and it finally dawned on me that He brought me to a “safe landing place” as another translation says. But the following is as the Passion Translation reads. “We all experience times of testing which is normal for every human being. But God will be faithful to you. He will screen and filter the severity, nature, and timing of every test or trial you face so that you can bear it. And each test is an opportunity to trust Him more for along with every trial God has provided for you a way of escape that will bring you out of it victoriously.” How do you tell someone suffering whether it be physical or emotional that worry is useless, overthinking by the “what ifs”, “buts” or “maybes” or even just “falling apart”? How do you impress on them without sounding “preachy” that Jesus Himself said “Refuse to worry about tomorrow but deal with each challenge that comes your way, one day at a time. Tomorrow will take care of itself”. One day’s trouble is enough for one day! Matthew 6:34.
Thank the Lord we can pray for those doubting, worrying, for the book of James the 5th Chapter Verse 16 tells us “tremendous power is released through the passionate, heartfelt prayer of a godly believer!” Allowing the hurting or fearful person to vent may give you an opportunity to give encouragement, to offer sympathy, to “suffer with those who are suffering”. Maybe in their pain and distress they may be able to hear this. “Not one promise from God is empty of power, for nothing is impossible with God!” Trust Him! What do you think?
