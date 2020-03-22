I am sure that you, dear reader have heard many times and perhaps prayed it yourself, what we call the Lord’s Prayer. Did you ever ask yourself “what does it mean when it says, “lead us not into temptation and deliver us from evil”? Temptation? The test or trial. Then we could say “lead us not into a test or trial.” Do we get tested or led into a trial by God our Father? In the book of James 1:13-14 we read the following and I am using the Passion Translation. “When you are tempted don’t ever say, “God is tempting me” for God is incapable of being tempted by evil and He is never the source of temptation. Instead it is each person’s own desires and thoughts that drag them into evil and lure them away into darkness. (V.15 Evil desires give birth to evil actions. And when sin is fully mature it can murder you! V.16 So my friends don’t be fooled by your own desires!) interesting translation don’t you think? But read it from the Amplified Bible and the KJV and you will find it says the same thing! So in the Passion Trans. Matthew 6:13 it reads this way: “Rescue us every time we face tribulations and set us free from evil (or the evil one). For You are the King who rules with power and glory forever. Amen.” The word forever as translated from the ancient Aramaic, Hebrew and most Greek manuscripts means “until the end of all the universes.” So have you ever been in a situation that was extremely stressful, perhaps of your own making or by the actions of others? Haven’t we all? In fact, the week of March 1-7 was for me, the most stressful time I have experienced in nearly thirteen years snd it was not of my making. I was reminded though of a verse in II Chronicles that says “we not know what to do, but our eyes are on You. And I was reminded too of Isaiah 46:4 that says “even to your old age I am He, and even to hair white with age I will carry you. I have made and I will bear; yes I will carry and I will save you.” Hallelujah! And in I Corinthians 10:13, “but God will be faithful to you. He will screen and filter the severity, nature and timing of every test or trial you face so that you can bear it.” He did, He does and will always be faithful to do so! Praise His name.
