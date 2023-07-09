For quite a few years, I have had a sheet of paper on my kitchen cabinet over my sink where I can’t help but read it often. It is the following scripture. It’s from Colossians 3:17. “And whatever you do [no matter what it is] in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus and in [dependence upon] His Person, giving praise to God the Father through Him.”
Words? Colossians 4:6 in The Message Bible says “be gracious in your speech. The goal is to bring out the best in others in a conversation (not a text), not put them down, not cut them out.” In Matthew 12, The Message Bible, we read, “It’s your heart, not the dictionary, that gives meaning to your words. A good person produces good deeds and words season after season. An evil person is a blight on the orchard. Let me tell you something: Every one of these careless words is going to come back to haunt you. There will be a time of Reckoning. Words are powerful; take them seriously. Words can be your salvation. Words can also be your damnation.”
The Psalmist David said in Psalm 19:4, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart (what I think) be acceptable in Thy sight oh Lord, my God and my Redeemer.” Proverbs 16:24 tells us that, “Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the mind and healing to the body.” (Wow! Think about that!) And “deed”? Worthy things or work, doing your best at whatever honorable thing you choose to do. Who wants to have someone do a “sloppy” job for you? Or even yourself; don’t you find pleasure in knowing you’ve done your best at whatever your task? In the book of Ecclesiastes it says,”Whatsoever thy hand finds to do, do it with all your might.” In Ecclesiastes 9:10, it says, “and each day is God’s gift, make the most of each one!”
Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other even as God for Christ’s sake has forgiven you!
