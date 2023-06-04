Do you often wonder why I title my article “A Different View”? I hate to say so, but there are many different views, mine happens to be according to the Word of God, the Bible.
For instance, in Luke 2:32 there is this verse that proves there was a difference of opinions among the people of Israel. Simeon, a prophet said when Jesus was brought into the temple ‘to do for him after the custom of the law’ (circumsion and naming) that v32 Jesus would be a ‘light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel.” Confirmed by the prophet Isaiah in chapter 42:6, that He would be a ‘light of the gentiles’, prophesied hundreds of years before Christ Jesus was born. KJV.
There was a controverse in the early church among diehard believers as to the salvation of Gentiles. Soo, I’ve said all this just to get to what I meant to share. In the Living Bible paraphrased, in the book of Colossians chapter 1;20, “it was through what His Son did that God cleared a path for everything to come to Him- all things in heaven and earth- for Christ’s death on the cross has made peace with God for all by His blood. This includes you who were once so far away from God. You were His enemies and hated Him and were separated from Him by your evil thoughts and actions, yet now He has brought you back as His friends.
He has done this through the death on the cross of His own human body and now as a result Christ has brought you into the very presence of God and you are standing there before Him with nothing left against you- v23 the only condition is that you fully believe the Truth, standing in it steadfast and firm, strong in the Lord convinced of the Good News that Jesus died for you and never shifting from trusting Him to save you.
This is the wonderful news that came to each of you and is now spreading all over the world. Chapter 2:6 and now just as you trusted Christ to save you, trust Him too, for each day’s problems; live in vital union with Him.
So much more to say, please read it for yourselves.
