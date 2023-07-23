I will be using again the Amplified Bible and the Living bible paraphrased, for in one, a verse or verses, it may be more understandable than in the other. To begin in II Timothy 3:16-17, we read, “Every Scripture is God breathed (given by His inspiration) and profitable for instruction, for reproof and conviction of sin, for correction of error and discipline in obedience and for training in righteousness (in holy living, in conformity to God’s will in thought, purpose and action.) V.17, So that the man of God may be complete and proficient, well fitted and thoroughly equipped for every good work.”
Now, here is the Living Bible; “The whole Bible was given to us by inspiration from Go and is useful to teach what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives; it straightens us out and helps us do what is right. It is God’s way of making us well prepared at every point, fully equipped to do good to everyone.” When Paul wrote to the church at Phillipi, he began by saying “to the pastors and deacons and ALL the christians in Phillipi, may God bless you all. I pray that God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ will give each of you His fullest blessings and His peace be in your hearts and lives.” Shouldn’t we pray that also for all our fellow believers, world wide? And the word of encouragement in verse 6; “That God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping you grow in His grace until His task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.”
And when on that day of Christ’s return, chapter 2:10-16 in Phillipians, “at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. V.12, Do the good things that result from being saved, obeying God with deep reverence, shrinking back from all that might displease Him. For God is at work within you, helping you want to obey Him and then helping you do what He wants.
V.14, In everything you do, stay away from complaining and arguing, so that no one can speak a word of blame against you. You are to live clean, innocent lives as children of God in a dark world full of people who are crooked and stubborn. Shine out among them like beacons of light, holding out to them the Word of Life.” Chapter 4:6-7, “Don’t worry about anything; instead pray about everything; tell God your needs and don’t forget to thank Him for His answers. If you you do this you will experience God’s peace, which is far more than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep your thoughts and your hearts quiet and at rest as you trust in Christ Jesus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.