Have you ever asked the Lord to teach you how to pray? The disciples did and so have I. Jesus gave the disciples a pattern of how to pray. Have you ever felt inadequate while praying? I have! Have you ever prayed prayer-less prayers? I am sure at times I have. What is prayer? The dictionary defines prayer this way. 1.) The act of offering devout petitions, expressions of adoration, etc., especially to God 2.) spiritual communion with God, and awareness of His presence as in Paris, thanksgiving, confession, etc. 3.) any earnest request. And what is devout? The definition? Earnestly, reverent, heartfelt, sincere, warmly devoted.
I read somewhere recently that “the Lord not only sent His Son to die in our place, He gave us the Holy Spirit and a plan to make disciples by building His church. The early christians that He raised up were a dynamic body of active, praying believers.” And in the back of James 5:16 we read “for tremendous power is released through the passionate, heartfelt prayer of a godly believer. Then there is Romans 8:26-27 that says “the Holy Spirit takes hold of us in our human frailty to empower us in our weakness. (In those times when we may feel overwhelmed at the desperate need in someones life or even our own life when we are earnestly , fervently praying for that need, not a prayer less, unfeeling prayer that is just a bunch of words prayed, perhaps out of duty!)
But if we are earnest, we can be comforted by Romans 8:26.. at times we don’t even know how to pray or know the best things to ask for. But the Holy Spirit rises up within us to super-intercede on our behalf, pleading to God with emotional sighs or groaning too deep for words, V.2 God, the searcher of the heart, knows fully our longings, yet He also understands the desires of the Spirit because the Holy Spirit passionately pleads before God for us, His holy ones, in perfect harmony with God’s plan and our destiny.” God is the heart searcher. So how genuinely, earnestly, fervently do we pray? Lord, show me my own heart and thank You that Your grace triumphs over judgement.
