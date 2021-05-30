A Different View

With all the division in the world today and it seems at least to me, worse than ever seen. We need to be sure we are all on the side of right. As far as I am concerned, right means following Godly principles, loving your fellow man as you love yourself, doing that which would only bring good into another person’s life. Wow! Wouldn’t that be a great place to be? Psalm 46:1-7 is an encouraging Psalm. In the Passion Translation this Psalm is titled “God On Our Side”. It goes as follows:
“God, you’re such a safe and powerful place to find refuge! You’re a proven help in time of trouble- more than enough and always available whenever I need you. So we will never fear even if every structure “or earth itself” were to crumble away. We will not fear even when the earth quakes and shakes, moving mountains and casting them into the sea. For the raging roar of stormy winds and crashing waves cannot erode our faith in You. Pause in His presence.”
“God has a constantly flowing river whose sparkling streams bring joy and delight to His people. His river flows right through the city of God Most High into His holy dwelling places. (“Dwelling places” point to believers today. Each believer is now the holy dwelling place of God) God is in the midst of His city (God calls His church a city on the hill) secure and never shaken. At daybreak His help will be seen with the appearing of the dawn. When nations are in uproar with the tattering of their kingdoms, God simply raises His voice and the earth begins to disintegrate before Him. Here He comes! The Commander! The mighty Lord of Angel Armies in on our side. The God of Jacob fights for us!”
