In the book of Isaiah Chapter 55 Verse 11, we read “So shall my word be that goeth forth of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing where to I sent it” KJV. This was God instructing the prophet Isaiah to so speak. Assuming that those who have read that or have heard someone quote it, I thought of several scriptures that have waning that obviously haven’t been taken to heart or even believed. Such as Mark 9:42, (I think most who have read these verses assume Jesus is talking only about children but aren’t all believers also called little children and aren’t we believers also called children of God? Verse 42 says, “but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble (to fall into sin) it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were to be thrown in the sea.” To stumble means in the Aramic to “confuse” or “mislead”. Wow! Does that ever cause one to think! In the Hebrew text, Matthew 26:24 it reads, “it would be better for him to not have been born.” Then the following verses in Matthew 5:29 are thought provoking. “If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. And He goes on further in verse to talk about your right hand causing you to sin (stumble or offend). Many are entrapped or held in bondage by what their eyes see. When Jesus said “to cut off a right hand”, He was using an illustration as to how purposeful we must be to guard our lives from sin. Now here I may get in trouble with some of you dear readers. That little rectangular thing we hold so dearly in our hands an d our eyes look so attentively to and listen so devotedly to, can get us into trouble! I fell prey to that thing called Facebook. The time I wasted was inexcusable. Curious? Of course and I heard so many excuses about all the Scripture that was on it and all it’s benefits. Ha! And what did I learn beneficial? Not much. I did learn you can keep celery a lot longer if you will remove it from the plastic bag and wrap it in tin foil and place in the fridge. Enough joking, but seriously I never heard the….word as much in my life. So what did I do? I had my Facebook put to sleep. ATT did it for me but you know as well as I do that it can be the cause of great sin. So be careful, guard your eyes! Remember that little song, “be careful little eyes what you see for the Father up above is looking down in love”. And the rest of the song talks of your hands, your feet, and your ears, what your hear. Well, I guess I’ve said enough.
