I woke up yesterday with a song in my mind which is actually a Psalm, Psalm 61-1-4. It says, “Hear my cry O God; attend unto my prayer. From the end of the earth will I cry unto Thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For Thou hast been a shelter for me, and a strong tower from the enemy. I will abide in Thy tabernacle forever: I will trust in the covert of Thy wings.” KJV. Do we really believe that God knows our thoughts? Psalm 94:11 says so! Proverbs 5:21 tells us, “for God sees everything you do and His eyes are wide open as He observes every single habit you have”. (Passion Translation) Wow! And what about “when my heart is overwhelmed”? In one of the Psalms, David said “I had fainted unless I had believed in the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” In other words, I would have just given up if I didn’t believe in God’s watch-care over me. Me too! Things are really tough in today’s world. I pray daily, “Lord, lead me today”. And the rock? That is Jesus. Our rock. Our SURE foundation.
We run to Him and He shelters us like a hen fluffs out her wings and her chicks run under and into the safe place. Did you know God sends angels with special orders to protect you wherever you go, defending you from harm? Hebrews 1:14 says “(angels) are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister for those who will inherit salvation.” I like the wording in the Passion Translation. “What roles then do the angels have? The angels are spirit messengers sent by God to serve those who are going to be saved.” Through our union with Christ, we too have been claimed by God as His own inheritance. Before we were even born, He gave us our destiny, that we would fulfill the plan of God..(If) you believed the wonderful news of salvation. Now we have been stamped with the seal of the promised Holy Spirit. Now a sobering word. Romans 1:19, “In reality, the truth of God is known instinctively, for God has imbedded this knowledge inside every human heart. Opposition to truth cannot be excused on the basis of ignorance. The scripture goes on to say throughout human history the fingerprints of God were upon them. He goes on to say foolish thoughts, misguided hearts, steeped in moral darkness made fools of themselves. They gave themselves over to moral depravity, sexual perversion etc. So God lifted off His restraining hand and let them do as they felt they wanted to do. Three times in this chapter, Romans we are told, God lifted off His restraining hand giving them over to a worthless mind set. So in conclusion, I would say there is a consequence to every action, good or bad. The choice is ours to choose to do good or bad for it surely true, we reap what we sow.
