REPRINT:
How often have you said, “My knees and my back are killing me”, or, “My kids are running me crazy”, or “I don’t know how much more I can take,” or “I’m sicker than a dog”. (How sick does a dog get?) Or, an angry parent who says, “I’ll beat you to death.”
Words are powerful! Words Are Powerful! In Ephesians 4:29, the Msg. Bible, its says “Watch the way you talk. Let nothing foul or dirty come out of your mouth. Say only what helps, each word a gift.” “Watch the way you talk”? Where do thoughts come from? In Matthew 12:346, Jesus said, “For out of the fullness (the overflow, the superabundance) of the heart the mouth speaks.” and in Luke 6:45 we read, “The upright (honorable, intrinsically evil): for out of the abundance (overflow) of the heart the mouth speaks.” Taken from the Amplified Bible, but if you read any translation or paraphrase it says the same thing.
What is in the heart? What is its’ focus? If I or you focus on, lets’ say pain, it intensifies the pain in our minds. Agree? Or if our focus is on, lets’ say, how tired you are, weariness is intensified. Now I’m not saying that we don’t get tired if we don’t focus on it. We should have good-sense enough to know when to stop. You and I both know we can push beyond our endurance. (I have pushed’ too hard and too long, it’s taken me awhile to learn better.)
Our focus or the things we think about, comes from the heart, Jesus said so. Whether you agree or not is up to you, but I have always believed we think with our hearts and recently I saw a medical segment on T.V. that said we think from the heart. The heart sends out nuerons to the brain telling it what to do. Anyway, the following verse is the clincher to all I have said. It’s worth thinking about.
Proverbs 18-21, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue and they who love it shall eat the fruit therof. JV. the message Bibles says it this way, “Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit--- you choose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.