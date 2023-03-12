Reprint:
There is an obscure part of a verse in Ecclesiastes 9:10 that I find interesting. (One definition for obscure is, not readily discovered; hidden.) It goes as follows in the Amplified Bible, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol (the place of the dead), where you are going.”
It’s said this way in the Message Bible, “Each day is God’s gift. It’s all you get in exchange for the hard work of staying alive. Make the most of each one! Whatever turns up, grab and do it heartily! This is your last and only chance at it, for there’s neither work to do nor thought to think in the company of the dead, where you’re most certainly headed. (Boy, is that ever plain talk!)
In other words we’ve only got one chance in this life to do good to others, always! For if we don’t we need to remember, we reap what we sow.
There’s a verse in Colossians 3:23 that says, “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men. Galatians 6:10 says, “Be mindful to be a blessing especially to those who belong to God’s family, the believers. (Remember this is written to Believers, but we’re told to be a blessing to whomever. Then too in v.17 it says “whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
I guess if I summed this up it would be, Do you best at all you do.
