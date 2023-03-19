Reprint:
In Psalm 39:4 of the Amplified Bible, we read, “ Lord, Make me to know my end and to appreciate the measure of my days__What it is; let me know AND realize how frail I am [How transient is my stay here].”
Then in Psalm 39:4 the New King James Version, it says, “Lord make me to know my end, and what is the measure of my days, THAT I may know how frail I am.” And Psalm 90:12, ‘So teach US to number our days, that we may get us a heart of wisdom.” And in The Message Bible it says, “Oh! Teach us to live well! Teach us to live wisely and well!”
And here are a couple of verses that should be eye-opening. Proverbs 5:21, “For the ways of man are directly before the eyes of the Lord, and he [Who would have us live soberly, chastely, and godly] carefully weighs all man’s goings.” Hebrews 4:13, “And not a creature exists that is concealed from His sight, but all things are open and exposed, naked and defenseless to the eyes of HIm with Whom we have to do.”
(Wanna’ know the definition of creature in this verse? Created thing, creature, governmental institution.) Nothing hidden!
It should impress upon us to ‘number’ our days, to live wisely, godly, and to, as Colossians 3:17, says, “And whatever you do [no matter what it is] in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus and in [dependence upon] His Person, giving praise to God the Father through Him.” What else could I say?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.