I am going to say something that may sound a bit crude but “opinions are like behinds, everyone has one!” And honestly, I am sick of hearing some of them. The world we live in today is not like the world I grew up in. It is interesting to note that I, along with lots of other people, were and are, ignorant of the depth of wickedness today.
But I am encouraged to know that “all darkness will come to light” and is it ever! If you believe in the Word of God and I do, Isaiah 55:11 should be comforting. It goes as follows: “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth; it shall not return to me void but it shall accomplish that which I please and it shall prosper in the thing where to I sent it.” Let me note here God is infinite meaning no limits or bounds to Him and His written Word. Last week I copied a similar scripture from Psalm and in the Passion Translation.
Today, this one is from the Amplified Bible. It goes as follows: Psalm 11, “In the Lord I take refuge and put my trust; how can you say to me, flee like a bird to your mountain? For see, the wicked are bending their bow; they make ready their arrow upon the string, that they furtively in darkness may shoot at the upright in heart.
If the foundations are destroyed, what can the unyielding righteous do, or what has He the Righteous One wrought or accomplished? The Lord is in His holy temple; the Lord’s throne is in heaven. His eyes behold; His eyelids test and prove the children of men.
The Lord tests an d proves the unyieldingly righteous but His soul abhors the wicked and him who loves violence. Upon the wicked He will rain quick burning coals or snares; fire and brimstone and a dreadful scorching wind shall be the portion of their cup.
For the Lord is rigidly righteous, He loves righteous deeds, the upright shall behold His face or He beholds the upright.”
I would like to underline some words and or phrases in order to put emphasis on them but I will leave that up to the Holy Spirit. I urge you to read thoughtfully.
