A Different View

I have been meditating on a verse in II Corinthians 4:7 for days, which says “but we have this treasure in earth vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not us.” Let me define the word treasure, “that which is regarded as valuable, precious, or rare; to set a high value upon.” The wise men in Matthew 2:11 upon seeing the newborn Christ Jesus fell to the ground and worshipped Him; these wise men bowed low before the true wisdom of God. In I Corinthians 1:24 we read, “but for those who have been chosen to follow Him, He is God’s mighty power, God’s true wisdom and our Messiah.” (That’s Jesus) now back to II Cor. 4:6 “For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.”
This is how it is written in the Amplified Bible. V.6 “For God Who said, Let light shine out of darkness has shone in our hearts so as to beam forth the Light for the illumination of the knowledge of the majesty and glory of God as it is manifested in the person and is revealed in the face of Jesus Christ the Messiah.” V.7, “However, we possess this precious treasure, the divine Light of the Gospel in frail, human vessels of earth, that the grandeur and exceeding greatness of the power may be shown to be from God and not from ourselves.” Simply, the knowledge of God is seen in the face of Christ for in the Gospels Jesus told the disciples “if you have seen Me, you have seen the Father.”
Could we say the Light of the Gospel has shone forth in our hearts, for Jesus came to seek and save the lost and as it says in John 3:16-17, “For this is how much God loved the world- He gave His one and only , unique Son as a gift. So now everyone who believes in Him will never perish but experience everlasting life”….He sent Him to be it’s Savior and rescue it. He is the Light of the world. He is our treasure.
