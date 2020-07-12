By Betty Crabtree
In the book of Isaiah there is a prophecy of the last days. One verse in particular in the 35th chapter, verse 8 is to me interesting. It goes as follows in the KJV. “And a highway shall be there, and it shall be called the way of holiness; the unclean shall not pass over but; it shall be for those; the wayfaring men, though fools shall not err therein”. Who are the wayfaring men, though fools? Wayfarers are travelers. In Young’s literal translation there is a line that says “And He Himself is by them, whoso is going in the way-even fools err not.” One of the definitions for the word fool is one who pursues a course contrary to the dictates of wisdom. In the book of Jeremiah this highway is called “the good old way”. It is a way by itself distinguished from the way of the world.
Now let me digress for a bit right here. If you have and or do read/study your Bible you know there are those who want to change some of the wording and its meaning so as to justify their belief for their actions. This highway distinguishes a way different than the conformists of the world. One verse that comes to mind was prophesied that in the last days some will call evil good and good evil. Back to my previous thought, “it shall be a straightway and the wayfaring who choose to travel, though fools, of weak capacity in other things, shall have such plain direction from the word and spirit of God that they shall not err therein.” (Quote is from Matthew’s commentary)
God is a God of grace! Let me close with this from the Amplified Bible. “And a highway shall be there and a way; and it shall be called the Holy Way. The unclean shall not pass over it but it shall be for the redeemed; the wayfaring men, yes the simple ones and fools, shall not err in it and lose their way.” Oh how gracious is our God!
