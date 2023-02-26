I had a couple thoughts to share but decided I couldn’t resist sharing the one, so here goes. Psalm 103; “I bless the holy name of God with all my heart. Yes, I will bless the Lord and not forget the glorious things He does for me. He forgives all my sins. He heals me. He ransoms me from hell. He surrounds me with loving kindness and tender mercies. He. Fills my life with good things! My youth is renewed like the eagles!
He gives justice to all that are treated unfairly. He revealed His will and nature to Moses and the people of Israel. He is merciful and tender toward those who don’t deserve it; He is slow to get angry and full of kindness and love. He never bears a grudge nor remains angry forever. He hasn’t punished us as we deserve for all our sins, for His mercy toward those who fear and honor Him is as great as the height of the heavens above the earth.
He has removed our sins as far away from us as the east is from the west. He is like a (good) father to us, tender and sympathetic to those who reverence Him. For He knows we are but dust and that our days are few and brief, like grass, like flowers blown by the wind and gone forever. But the loving kindness from the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting to those who reverence Him; His salvation is to children’s children of those who are faithful to His covenant and remember to obey Him!
The Lord has made the heavens His throne; from there He rules over everything there is. Bless the Lord, you mighty angels of His who carry out His orders, listening for each of His commands. Yes, bless the Lord, you armies of His angels who serve Him constantly. Let everything everywhere bless the Lord. And how I bless Him too!”
Note- taken from the Living Bible paraphrased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.