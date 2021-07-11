A Different View

Did you know there is a verse in the book of Ecclesiastes the 1st chapter, verse 9 that says, “that which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done and there is nothing new under the sun.” NKJV. The Living Bible paraphrased says it this way, “history merely repeats itself. Nothing is truly new, it has been done or said before.” Wow! You mean “that” which is being promoted or pushed on society today is nothing new? Remember Sudom and Gomorrah?
History tells us when Nero was ruler of Rome, he rode through the streets in his chariot naked. He did so to see christians being burned at the stake. So christians have been and will be persecuted. He was an evil magical man. They are still around! So what is or should be our attitudes towards those who promote evil today? The prophet Isaiah told us the day would come when he said “woe to those who call evil good and good evil” chapter 5:20. We are there. Again, I would ask “whats the answer”? Well in Matthew 24:22 we have a warning. This is from the Passion Translation.
“You will hear of wars nearby and revolutions on every side with more rumors of war to come. Don’t panic or give place to fear for the breaking part of the world systems is destined to happen. But it won’t be the end; it will still be unfolding. Nations will go to war against each other and kingdom against kingdom. There will be terrible earthquakes seismic events of epic proportion, horrible epidemics and famines in place after place. This is how the first contractions and birth pains of the new age will begin.
You can expect to be persecuted or even killed for you will be hated by all the nations because of your love for Me. Many will stop following Me and fall away, they will betray one another and hate one another, lying prophets will arise, deciding multitudes, there will be such an increase of sin and lawlessness, hearts that once burned with passion for God and other will grow cold. But keep your hope or endure till the end and you will experience life and deliverance.
V.21 For this will be time of great misery beyond magnitude of anything the world has ever seen or will see. Unless God limited those days, no one would escape. But because of His love for those chosen to be His, He will shorten that time of trouble. (In another translation it says He will shorten those days else none would be saved.)
Again, what’s to be the attitudes of believers? Philippians 4:6-8 tells us, “Don’t be pulled in different directions or worried about a thing. Be saturated in prayer throughout each days, offering your faith filled requests before God with overflowing gratitude. Tell Him every detail of your life, then God’s wonderful peace that transcends human understanding will make the answers know to you through Jesus Christ. So keep your thoughts continually fixed on all that is authentic and real, honorable and admirable, beautiful and respectful, pure and holy, merciful and kind and fasten your thoughts on every glorious work of God, praising Him always.” Luke 1:37 is an assurance we can totally depend on. “Not one promise from God is empty of power for nothing is impossible with God!”
The days ahead? Pray your faith will not waiver. If you’ve never given your heart and life to Jesus, now is the time to do so. We will need His freely given strength.
