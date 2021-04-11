Reprint April 29, 2010- I am disturbed by what I seen on the Today Show on NBC this morning. A woman was being mugged by a man and another man came to her rescue, subsequently being stabbed and left lying on the street to die. At least a dozen people walked by as he laid there bleeding to death. No-one even stopped to see if he was dead. One man even took a picture but no-one called 911. It was all captured on camera. I wonder how they feel about themselves. This raises all kinds of questions- Where did the woman go? What were all those “observers” thinking? And what of the man dying? Was he thinking “why doesn’t anyone care”? Can you imagine that feeling of being totally alone he had?
Has total selfishness consumed some people? I looked up the definition of the word selfish and it is as follows: caring chiefly for one’s self or one’s own interest or comfort, especially to the point of disregarding the welfare or wishes of others. Proceeding from or characterized by undue love of self.
The 2nd Commandment tells us to love thy neighbor as thy self. Jesus warned in Matthew 24 that in the last days, the love of many will grow cold. I read a statement recently saying knowledge without the love of God will lead to deception. Who are those who are deceived? Those who just don’t care? There is only one God and He is the Father of us all. Let us love one another.
