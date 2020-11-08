Following is a group of scriptures that is a much needed extortion for THIS day and time we live in. Without further comments, here goes. By the way it is from the Passion Trans., Colossians 3:12-15 and verse 17. “You are always loved by God! So robe yourself with VIRTUES OF GOD, since you have been divinely chosen to be holy. Be merciful as you endeavor to understand others, and be compassionate, showing kindness towards all. Be gentle and humble, unoffendable in your patience with others. Tolerate the weakness of those in the family of faith, forgiving one another in the same way you have been graciously forgiven by Jesus Christ. If you find fault with someone, release this gift of forgiveness to them. For love is supreme and must flow through each of these virtues. Love becomes the mark of true maturity.
Let your heart be always guided by the peace of the Anointed One who called you to peace and part of His one body. And always be thankful. Verse 17, let every activity of your lives and every word that comes from your lips be drenched with the beauty of our Lord Jesus, the Anointed One. And bring your constant praise to God the Father because of what Christ has done for you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.