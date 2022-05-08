A Different View

In last week’s article I quoted a verse from Proverbs 15:32 which has gotten me thinking. The previous verse Proverbs 15:31 Amplified Bible says “The ear that listens to reproof (that leads to or gives) life will remain among the wise”, is one to be taken seriously for the following verse has an interesting thought that causes one to think, if one will! The verse says “He who refuses and ignores instruction AND correction despises himself but he who heeds reproof gets understanding.” Now I have looked in three translations and they ALL say the same thing; such as the Youngs Literal Translation which reads this way.
“Whose is refusing instruction is despising his soul, and who so is hearing reproof is getting understanding.” The King James Translation reads this way, “He that refuseth instruction despiseth his own soul: but he that heareth reproof getters understanding.” Now the words in the Passion Translation read this way, “Refusing constructive criticism shows you have no interest in improving your life for revelation insight only comes as you accept correction.” OK! I know we are not to be busy-bodies in other people’s lives but haven’t you or don’t you know there are some people you can’t tell them anything. But all my thinking led me to ponder the phrase “He who refuses and ignores instruction despises himself”….why would they despise themselves? Something they have never dealt with? Something hidden in the heart? If so, then that brings to mind Hebrews 12:15 Amplified Bible, “has someone failed to secure or receive God’s grace and a root of resentment, rancor, bitterness or hatred (has) shoots forth and causes trouble and bitter torment and the many become contaminated and defiled by it- and if there is resentment, bitterness or even hatred, how do we love our neighbor as ourselves as Jesus told us we must do? Hebrews 13:1 says “Let love for your fellow believers continue and be a fixed practice with you (never let it fail).”
Guess we need to do some soul searching! Hebrews 12:25 says “see to it that you do not reject Him or refuse to listen to and heed Him Who is speaking (to you now).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.