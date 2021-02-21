A Different View

Reprint 7-12-17: I recently wrote an article about a man named Jabez in 1 Chronicles 4:9-10. In verse 9, we are told that Jabez was more honorable than all his brothers. “Brothers”, meaning, “his family or his countrymen”. Anyway, he was a good man! But, something worthy of taking note of, I think, is his request to God that God “keep him from evil (anything displeasing to God) and that “he would not cause pain”. Wow! What a different world we would live in if most people had that attitude!
Remember in the previous verse, we were told that his mother had a difficult delivery when he was born, thus naming him Jabez, meaning sorrow-maker? Anyway, Jabez’ heart was in the right place for Proverbs 4:23 says, “Keep and guard your heart with all vigilance and above all things that you guard, for out of it flow the springs (or issues) of life.”
Jesus said in Matthew 12:34, “for out of the abundance of the heat the mouth speaketh,” and verses 18 and 19 in the same chapter says, “...whatever comes out of the mouth comes from the heart, and this is what makes a man unclean and defiles him. For out of the heart come evil thoughts (reasonings and disputing and designs) such as murder, adultery, sexual vice, theft, false witness, slander, and irreverent speech. (The Amplified Bible)
I would say,”Lord, help me always to remember Colossians 3:17, which says, “And whatever you do in WORD or DEED, do all in the name of the Lord, Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”(NKJ) And God answered Jabez’ prayer.
