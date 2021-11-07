A Different View

By: Betty Crabtree
If you’ve read my articles, you know by now I like to look things up in the dictionary for definitions of words; such as anxious, defined as “troubled in mind, repeating some uncertain matter.” Well, I for one could be anxious about our nation’s future, it is just troubling to me. I think about the world my grandchildren and great grandchildren will inherit. To be honest, I was deeply troubled some months back, in fact it became so burdensome I prayed to God to help me, for I didn’t feel I could bear it any longer, AND He did!
I was reminded of Philipians 4:6-7 which says “be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your request be known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and mind through Christ Jesus.” Praise God! I needed to hear all the scripture references, some of them are the following:
Psalm 55:22, “cast your burden on the Lord and He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved (or shaken).”
Matthew 6:25, Jesus said “do not worry…..I Peter 5:7, “casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” Care means “worry, concern, anxiety.” You know, worrying doesn’t change circumstances, it only causes stress and depression.
Hmm, and where does that come from? V.8 “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” We must always be spiritually alert and never forget the admonitions of the Word of God. “Be not anxious, don’t worry, casting all our cares upon Him, for He cares for us.”
And then theres Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” Trust! He will not fail us.
