A Different View

I think I have noticed before that many times we read the scripture so very casually, never stopping to ask ourselves “what does this mean?” So I did a “stopping” to ask myself “exactly what is it that this verse is saying”? So I began to look closely at the following verse taken from 2 Corinthians 10:5 KJV. “Casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” Ok, lets begin. All imaginations are not evil, but what imaginations are? Every high thing that exalted itself against the knowledge of God! Casting means to demolish over throwing anything that is opposed to or against God. So what are these things?
Theories, reasonings (and where do reasonings begin? The mind.) Any high system of ethics, religion, mythology, metaphysics, doctrine or philosophy set forth to defy the knowledge of God. We are to take every thought prisoner and lead it into captivity o obey Christ. Need more illustration? Filthy, lewd, sensual thoughts are a no-no. Any thinking or thought which is contrary to virtue, purity and righteousness. Matthew 15:19 tells us “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteress, fortifications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies, v.20 These are the things which defile a man…Galations 5:19-21 gives us more of the “high things” that exalt them selves against God; idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, strife, envying, drunkness and more but they which do such things shall not inherit the Kingdom of God.”
Want to know more? Read 2 Timothy 3:1-5! So do I want to inherit the kingdom of God? You bet! Jesus told Nicodemus “Ye must be born again”. Then when we are born again, we take on the nature of Christ Jesus. We must “bring into the captivity every though to the obedience of Christ,” living life shaped by Christ Jesus.
