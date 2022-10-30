The other day, on the way to Lee County Building Supply, I had an uneasy drive. Some guy kept riding my back bumper. There was either a no-passing lane (I doubt that mattered to him.) or the traffic prevented his passing. When I was ready to turn in, he was so close I was afraid he would clip my car.
Have you ever wondered what is happening with people today and this thing called “road rage”? Fifty years ago I never heard of “road rage”. There is all this anger, impatience, rudeness, and the language(!), selfishness, and on and on, I could go. Thank the Lord there are still some who are kind, patient, self-controlled, courteous, compassionate, and peace-loving….just good people. (Sounds like Galatians 5:20)
In Matthew 12:33-37 in The Message Bible, the message is pretty clear. “The fruit tells you about the tree… it’s your heart, not the dictionary, that gives meaning to your words. A good person produces good deeds and words season after season. An evil person is a blight on the orchard. Let me tell you something, every one of these careless words is going to come back and haunt you. There will be a time of reckoning. Words are powerful; take them seriously.
Words can be your salvation. Words can also be your damnation.” True, this refers to words, but, those angry people are muttering under their breath, or verbally lambasting others...probably.
Nevertheless, it seems that the Prophet Isaiah’s prophecy is true. “In the last days gross darkness will cover the earth, but the glory of the Lord will arise upon His people.” Isn’t this saying there is going to be a marked difference between those who choose to follow Him (God) and those who choose not to?
Colossians 3:17 says, “And Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”
By Betty Crabtree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.