A Different View

I don’t know if I heard someone say it, or I thought of it myself, nevertheless, I’ve thought a lot about the following statement, “Why do you do what you do?” Why do you? What is the reason you do what you do? If you’re really serious about it, it can become like the unwinding of a ball of yarn. You will eventually come to the beginning place.
For me, it began when I was a child. I have always wanted to be a Christian. As a teenager, I was off and on “trying” to be, but at 19 I decided it was now or never for me, so I gave my heart and life to Christ Jesus. (I’m SO glad I did!)
So, why do I do what I do? I remember a poem I read at that time that began with, “If you can’t be a tree by the side of the road, then be a bush, but be the best little bush by the side of the rill (a steam), be a bush if you can’t be a tree, but bet the best of whatever you are.” So that I try to do.
There are a couple of Bible verses that I like that reinforce my, “why I do what I do?” I Corinthians 10:37 “Whether you eat or drink, or whatsoever you may do, do all for the honor and glory of God. In Colossians 3:17, it says, “And whatsoever you do in Word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, (giving thanks to God and the Father by him.)”
Remembering this will certainly cause the thoughtful soul to be careful about their words and actions. Don’t you think so?
