A Different View

Yes, I know I wrote about this verse in Proverbs last week, but I have thought and thought and thought some more and want to mention some other verses I think pertain to this verse. I am going to quote them from six different translations. In the New King James version, it is written this way: Pro. 15:32, “He who disdains instruction despises his own soul, but he who heeds rebuke gets understanding.”
The Living bible Paraphrased “If you profit from constructive criticism you will be elected to the wise man’s hall of fame. But to reject criticism is to harm yourself and your best interests. In the Young’s Literal Translation, “Whoso is refusing instruction is despising his soul, and whoso is hearing reproof is getting understanding,” The Message, “Listen to good advice if you want to live well, an honored guest among wise men and women.” The Passion Translation, “Refusing constructive criticism shows you have no interest in improving your life for revelation - insight only come as you accept correction and the wisdom it brings.”
The Amplified Bible, “He who refuses and ignores instruction and correction despises himself but he who heeds reproof gets understanding” and last is the King James Version, “He that refuseth instruction despiseth his own soul; but he that heareth reproof getteth understanding.”
In the Strong’s Concordance the word despise is “to regard as worthless”, in II Timothy 4:3 “For the time is coming when people will not tolerate (endure) sound and wholesome instruction but having ears itching for something pleasing and gratifying, they will gather to themselves one teacher after another to a considerable number, chosen to satisfy their own liking and to foster the errors they hold.” Amplified Bible.
So in this verse where the word despiseth is used, it is defined as “festering”. That’s interesting. That brings to mind Hebrews 12:15 which says “Exercise forethought and be on the watch to look after one another to see that no one falls back from and fails to secure God’s grace…in order that no root of resentment, rancor, bitterness or hatred shoots forth and cause trouble and bitter torment and the many become contaminated and defiled by it”- Theres an interesting verse in Pro.17:9 that says, “Love overlooks the mistakes of others, but dwelling on the failures of others devastates friendships.” Are you getting the connection? Proverbs says “as a man thinketh in his heart so I he.” Festering thoughts? Worthless thoughts? These will determine your actions. Jesus said in Matthew 6:14-15 “Your Heavenly Father will forgive you if you forgive those who sin against you but if you refuse to forgive them, He will not forgive you.” Let it go! Guard your thoughts!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.