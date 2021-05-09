A Different View

I always put my phone on the charger that is on the night stand beside my bed when I am ready to go to bed. So Sunday morning as I was unplugging the phone, there on the screen, was the following verse from the Bible. That had never happened to for me before. I thought, this is too good not to share with someone! That someone is you, dear reader! The verse that was there on the screen is from the Living Bible, paraphrased. It is as follows: “All honor to God, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ; for it is His boundless mercy that has given us the privilege of being born again so that we are now members of God’s own family. Now we live in the hope of eternal life because Christ rose again from the dead.”
I then got my Bible and began to read, not only that verse but the following g that I want to share with you. Verse 4, Oh, I forgot to tell you it is from I Peter 1:3-9. “And God has reserved for His children the priceless gift of eternal life; it is kept in heaven for you, pure and undefiled, beyond the reach of change and decay. And God, in His mighty power, will make sure that you get there safely to receive it, because you are trusting Him. It will be yours in that coming last day for all to see. So be truly glad! There is wonderful joy ahead even though the going is rough for a while down here. These trials are to only test your faith, to see whether it is strong or pure. It is being tested as fire tests gold and purifies it- and your faith is more precious to God than mere gold; so if your faith remains strong after being tried in the test tube of fiery trials, it will bring you much praise and glory and honor on the day of His return. You love Him even though you have never seen Him; though not seeing Him, you trust Him and even now you are happy with inexpressive joy that comes from heaven itself. And your further reward for trusting Him will be the salvation of your souls”. Are you born again? Do you have the hope of eternal life? If not, it’s yours for the asking and yielding.
